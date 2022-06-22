Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $448.86.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after purchasing an additional 239,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $418.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.51. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

