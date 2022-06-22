Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Lessened by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 54.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

