Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

