Marotta Asset Management Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,240.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,315.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,606.87. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

