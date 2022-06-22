Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SLB stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.
In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Schlumberger (Get Rating)
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
