Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.