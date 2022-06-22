Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

