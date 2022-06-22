Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $709.43.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $523.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $589.05 and a 200 day moving average of $619.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

