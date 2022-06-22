Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.5% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $93.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.81. The firm has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

