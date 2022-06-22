Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $5.52 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $587.67 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $523.29 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.82, for a total value of $701,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $15,319,478. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

