Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 404.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,015,000 after purchasing an additional 46,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $302.22 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.43. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

