Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 281 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $216.55 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.47 and its 200-day moving average is $223.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

