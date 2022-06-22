Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 608,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

