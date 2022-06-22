Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,776,000 after purchasing an additional 711,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after purchasing an additional 379,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,485 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPW opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

