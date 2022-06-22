Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.97 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.04. The stock has a market cap of $425.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

