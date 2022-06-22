Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,841 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $704,881,000 after buying an additional 476,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $170.91 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.54.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.