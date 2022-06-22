New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

