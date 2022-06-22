Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 16,565 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $79,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after buying an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,207,253,000 after buying an additional 883,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,404,488,000 after buying an additional 1,267,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,953,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

MU stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

