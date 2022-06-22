Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 9,184 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $99,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

NYSE LLY opened at $297.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.40 and a 200-day moving average of $274.74. The company has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

