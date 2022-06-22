Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 976 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,566,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $477,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $269.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.42 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

