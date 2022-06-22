NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,050 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.1% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $131,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

