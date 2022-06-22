NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Veriti Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 184,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 66.6% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $165.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.54 and a 200 day moving average of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

