Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 59,401 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1,859.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,401 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.97 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day moving average of $240.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

