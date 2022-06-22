Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 76,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

