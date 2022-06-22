Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $143.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.17. The stock has a market cap of $253.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

