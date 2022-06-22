Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock Holdings Increased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lifted its stake in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,303,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 12.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 551,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on OFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $115.68 on Wednesday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.16 and a 12 month high of $163.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.53.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

