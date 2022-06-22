Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,282 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $6,548,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.71.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.