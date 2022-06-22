Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $499.36 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $523.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.