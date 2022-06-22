Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 41,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in PPL by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 161.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,114,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

