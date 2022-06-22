Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,014,000 after buying an additional 357,352 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,644,000 after buying an additional 626,551 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,427,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,289,000 after buying an additional 181,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,371,000 after buying an additional 37,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $254,636,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

