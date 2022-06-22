Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,602 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

NYSE SEE opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

