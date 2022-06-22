Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,484 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 497.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 113,876 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Exelon stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

