Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.44 Million Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LII. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,248 shares of company stock valued at $788,192. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International stock opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $354.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennox International from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lennox International from $254.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

