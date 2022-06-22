Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.63 Million Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in F5 by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $152.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.80. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.47 and a 1 year high of $249.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.77.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $219,132.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,649,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $27,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,219 shares of company stock worth $940,896. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

