Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $56,923,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,051,000 after purchasing an additional 752,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,123,000 after purchasing an additional 430,896 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,080,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,868,000 after purchasing an additional 416,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,669,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. Mizuho began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

