Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after buying an additional 668,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day moving average of $149.61. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

