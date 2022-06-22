Pensionfund Sabic Sells 21,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

