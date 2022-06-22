Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,000 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

HIW stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $48.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

