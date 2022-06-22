Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,000 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

