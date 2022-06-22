Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,400 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $3,956,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $480.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $450.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

