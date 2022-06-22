Pensionfund Sabic Sells 5,000 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

BAX opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.