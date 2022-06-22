Pensionfund Sabic Sells 5,000 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,977,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

