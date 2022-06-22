PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $160.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

