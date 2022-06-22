Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 181.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $871,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

