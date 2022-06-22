Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Stake Lowered by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic owned 0.12% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $4,610,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 135,983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 32,031 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLYM. JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -96.70%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

