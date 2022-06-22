Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $224.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.84. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

