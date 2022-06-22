Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $148.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.69 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.27 and its 200 day moving average is $162.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

