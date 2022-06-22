Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 614.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 574,017 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Manchester United in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

MANU opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($13.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($13.63). The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -13.95%.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

