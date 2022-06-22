Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after buying an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

