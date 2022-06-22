Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 598 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $162.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.