Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires 82 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Shares of V opened at $194.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

